Caught on cam: Man runs SUV over security guard in Delhi, arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder a security guard by crushing him with his SUV near Mahipalpur flyover in southwest Delhi. The police said that the accused has been identified as Vijay, also known as Lale. (PTI)

According to PTI news agency, the incident took place on Sunday evening when the victim, Rajiv Kumar, was "intentionally" hit by the vehicle.

He is a resident of Rangpuri, and the Mahindra Thar SUV allegedly used in the crime has been seized, police said.

A CCTV footage showing the SUV hitting the victim has gone viral on social media. According to the security guard, he was run over after he had asked the driver not to honk, reported ANI news agency.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said in a statement that the guard sustained multiple crush injuries and fractures to his legs and ankles.

Accordingly, a case u/s 281/109(1) BNS was registered at Vasant Kunj South police station on the basis of a complaint filed by the security guard and an investigation was conducted.

How the accused was identified

The police said that to identify the vehicle and driver involved in the case, officials searched CCTV footage extensively in the vicinity of the crime scene.

The team's painstaking efforts to solve a hit-and-run case yielded the desired result and the case was solved within six hours of the incident, according to ANI.

The offending vehicle was identified as a black Mahindra Thar through the CCTV footage and the owner of the vehicle was traced and served with a notice.

Subsequently, Vijay, a resident of Near Tata Telco, Rangpuri was arrested and the vehicle, the Mahindra Thar, was seized.