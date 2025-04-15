Man held for dancing on roof of car on Noida elevated road

A 32-year-old man was arrested on Monday for dancing atop his parked car on the elevated road that connects Noida sectors 18 to 64 on Saturday, police said, adding that they fined him for a traffic violation. The video shows a man dancing atop the Mahindra Thar car, while four of his friends stand nearby. HT, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video. (HT Photo (video grab))

The accused was identified as Pradeep Singh, a resident of Noida Sector 31. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media. The video shows a man dancing atop the Mahindra Thar car, while four of his friends stand nearby. HT, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video.

“Singh left home on Saturday to celebrate his birthday with friends. He halted the vehicle on the elevated road, climbed on top of it and danced. He was drunk and his friends tried to stop him but he refused to listen. Someone recorded a video which later circulated online,” said Shyam Babu Shukla, Sector 24 station house officer.

“We have seized the vehicle and arrested the accused. A case under Section 170 of BNSS (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences) was registered at Sector 24 police station and investigation is underway,” added SHO Shukla.

The Noida Traffic Police also took cognizance of the video and issued a challan of ₹38,500. “We have issued a challan under various sections of the MV Act, which includes violation of traffic rules and disobedience of any direction lawful given by authority,” said Lakhan Singh Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, Noida (traffic).

Under traffic rules, halting is strictly prohibited on the elevated road and multiple signboards are placed there to inform commuters of this.