Ludhiana: Thar crushes 33-yr-old to death, driver absconding

A 33-year-old man from Rishi Nagar lost tragically lost his life after being hit and crushed by a Mahindra Thar, allegedly being driven by a woman. The incident occurred around 12 pm on Wednesday near Saggu Chowk. The victim was a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) worker. The Mahindra Thar that rammed into a biker and dragged him before crashing into a nearby godown in Ludhiana’s Rishi Nagar on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, was riding his motorcycle when the Thar, while executing a U-turn, rammed into him and dragged him before crashing into the shutter of a nearby godown. Eyewitnesses said Sukhwinder was crushed beneath the vehicle and died on the spot. The impact of the collision was so severe that the shutter of the shop was also bent.

Onlookers rushed Sukhwinder to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Shockingly, the woman who was allegedly behind the wheel, fled the scene immediately after the accident, abandoning the SUV at the site.

The Division Number 8 police reached the location and seized the vehicle. The victim’s family was informed soon after.

Inspector Amritpal Sharma, station house officer (SHO) of the Division Number 8 police station, confirmed that preliminary investigations indicate the SUV was being driven by a woman, who lost control while executing a U-turn, leading to the fatal collision. “We are in the process of recording statements from the victim’s family to register an FIR. We are also verifying ownership details of the Thar to trace the driver,” said the SHO.

The victim Sukhwinder is survived by wife and two children. He was the son of a local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) district vice-president Balbir Singh. SAD Ludhiana West candidate Parupkar Singh also reached the spot. “We demand an FIR under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita to be lodged against the woman driver,” he said.