CBI arrests Jagan Reddy's uncle in former MP Vivekananda Reddy murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy, the uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in connection with the murder of former MP Vivekananda Reddy.

(Twitter/ANI)

Vivekananda Reddy, who was the brother of late Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, was also the uncle of incumbent AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Reddy was found murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on the night of March 15, 2019, just weeks before assembly elections in the state.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had then alleged that the conspiracy for the murder was hatched by the then ruling Telugu Desam Party, led by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the case saying that he had no faith in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the state police constituted by the then Naidu government to probe the case.

The case which was initially probed by a special investigation team (SIT) was then handed over to the CBI in July 2020.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a charge sheet in the murder case on October 26, 2021 and followed it up with a supplementary charge sheet on January 31, 2022.

