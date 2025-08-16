CBI arrests man absconding for 26 years in Saudi murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Mohammad Dilshad, who had been on the run for 26 years after allegedly committing a murder in Saudi Arabia in October 1999. The CBI said the investigation into the case is ongoing.(Representational image)

According to the agency, Dilshad, a heavy motor mechanic-cum-security guard, was accused of murdering a person at his workplace in Riyadh. After the crime, he fled to India and remained untraceable for over two decades.

At the request of Saudi authorities, the CBI registered a local prosecution case in April 2022. Investigators traced Dilshad’s native village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC), but he continued to evade capture.

The probe revealed that Dilshad had been travelling to Gulf countries, including Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, using a different identity and documents obtained fraudulently. The CBI later identified his new passport and issued a second LOC.

He was finally intercepted and arrested at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on August 11, while travelling from Madinah via Jeddah to New Delhi on the strength of another passport.

Dilshad, 52, was employed in a company in Madinah at the time of his arrest. He was remanded to judicial custody on August 14.

The CBI said the investigation into the case is ongoing.