CBI begins probe in UGC-NET 2024 exam leak

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday launched a probe into the NET-2024 exam leak, even as thousands of students across the country protested the cancellation. The UGC-NET exam is held in June and December every year (Representative Photo)

The Union education ministry on Wednesday cancelled the UGC-NET exam suo motu based on inputs received from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analytics Unit of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) that the integrity of the exam might have been compromised.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

It referred the matter to the CBI to conduct a thorough probe.

The federal anti-corruption probe agency filed a first information report (FIR) on Thursday against “unknown persons” on the complaint of K Sanjay Murthy, education secretary, and handed over the probe to its Anti-Corruption Branch, Delhi unit.

“CBI has (on Thursday) registered a case against unknown accused persons u/s 120B (cheating), 420 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the basis of the complaint received from the secretary, Department of Education,” said a CBI spokesperson.

“It has been alleged in the complaint that on June 19, UGC received inputs from the National Cyber Crime Threat Analysis Unit of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs that the integrity of UGC Net -2024 Examination, conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in two shifts across different cities in the country, may have been compromised,” the spokesperson added.

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday revealed that the paper was leaked on Darknet.

The UGC-NET exam is held in June and December every year to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of a Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as assistant professors, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges.