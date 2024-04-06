CBI busts network of traffickers in Delhi involved in buying and selling infants

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has busted a network of traffickers allegedly involved in buying and selling of infants across India for illegal adoption and other purposes, the agency said on Saturday as it carried out raids at multiple locations in the national capital region and rescued three children while arresting seven people. A criminal case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 has been registered against 10 people. (Representational image)

“CBI has busted a network of infant traffickers involved in buying and selling of infants across India. As part of the operation, CBI conducted searches at seven locations across Delhi and Haryana,” the agency said in a statement. “Two male infants of just 1.5 days and 15 days and a female child of one month have also been rescued by CBI during the operation.”

Incriminating materials, including ₹5.5 lakh in cash and other documents, have been recovered during searches, it said.

Those arrested have been identified as Neeraj, a resident of Sonipat, Haryana; Indu Pawar, Aslam, Pooja Kashyap, Ritu, Anjali and Kavita — all six residents of Delhi.

“Investigation so far has revealed that the accused, through advertisement on social media platforms like Facebook page and WhatsApp groups, get connected with the childless couples across India who are desirous to adopt babies,” a CBI spokesperson said.

“They allegedly purchase babies from real parents as well as surrogate mothers and thereafter sell the infant children at the prices ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹6 lakh per child. These accused are also allegedly involved in duping many childless couples of lakhs of rupees by creating fake documents related to adoption,” the spokesperson added.

A thorough investigation is continuing in the case to unearth the larger network, the agency said.