CBI chief removed for raising questions on Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

CBI director Alok Verma has been removed because he was raising questions on the Rafale fighter jet deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, scaling up its attack on the government for forcing the top police officer to go on leave.

The Congress claims that the Central Vigilance Commission, which had recommended stripping Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana of their charge, had exceeded its mandate.

“The CVC has no powers to appoint or disappoint CBI director... it has no power to interfere in the law,” senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi said in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, also weighed in as he continued to hurl stinging barbs at the BJP-led national coalition, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, over the Rafale deal.

“Last night, the chowkidar removed CBI director because CBI was raising questions on the Rafale deal,” Gandhi said

In a follow-up tweet, Rahul Gandhi said Alok Verma was forced to go on leave because he was collecting documents relating to the Rafale deal. “The Prime Minister’s message is clear; whoever comes close to the Rafale case will be removed, erased. The country and constitution are in danger,” he tweeted.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has defended the government’s decision, insisting that the two officers were sent on leave to protect the CBI’s institutional integrity. He has also underlined that the CVC had the power to recommend their removal since it was the CBI’s supervisory body in corruption probes.

Congress’ Abhishek Singhvi has contested this argument, wondering how the CVC could be empowered to remove an officer appointed by a committee comprising Prime Minister, Leader of opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 15:31 IST