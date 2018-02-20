 CBI continues raids in Kanpur in Rotomac case | india news | Hindustan Times
CBI continues raids in Kanpur in Rotomac case

The CBI raided office and residential premises of the company’s directors, where searches were conducted on Monday as well

india Updated: Feb 20, 2018 12:17 IST
CBI officials at Rotomac Global Private Limited office at Mall Road in Kanpur on Monday.
CBI officials at Rotomac Global Private Limited office at Mall Road in Kanpur on Monday.(PTI Photo)

The CBI on Tuesday continued raids at the same three locations in Kanpur for the second consecutive day as it probed a multi-crore loan default by Rotomac Pen promoter Vikram Kothari.

The Central Bureau of Investigation again questioned Kothari along with his wife.

The raided places included office and residential premises of the company’s directors, where searches were conducted on Monday as well, the CBI said.

The probe agency has also sealed a residential premise and an office of Rotomac directors in New Delhi.

The loan default would touch Rs 3,695 crore, including interest, according to the CBI.

