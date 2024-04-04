 CBI coordinates return of gold smuggler wanted by NIA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
CBI coordinates return of gold smuggler wanted by NIA

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 04, 2024 11:05 AM IST

The NIA, which is investigating the case, filed a charge sheet against 18 individuals in the case including Shokat Ali in 2021

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has coordinated the return of Shokat Ali, who was wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a 2020 gold smuggling case, from Saudi Arabia, people familiar with the development said.

An Interpol red notice had been issued against Ali in September 2021.
An Interpol red notice had been issued against Ali in September 2021. (HT photo)

An Interpol red notice had been issued against Ali in September 2021.

Gold bars weighing around 18.5 kgs were smuggled by a group of persons from Saudi Arabia to Jaipur international airport in July 2020. The NIA, which is investigating the case, filed a charge sheet against 18 individuals in the case including Ali in 2021.

“The Global Operations Centre of CBI has coordinated via Interpol channels with National Central Bureau-Riyadh for return to India (Mumbai) late Wednesday

from Saudi Arabia of a red notice subject Shokat Ali, wanted by NIA in a gold smuggling case,” said a CBI spokesperson in a statement.

He was earlier geo-located in Saudi Arabia with close follow up through Interpol, he said.

During investigation it had been found that accused Shokat Ali had conspired with his co-accused in illegal smuggling of gold bars from Saudi Arabia into India.

News / India News / CBI coordinates return of gold smuggler wanted by NIA
