CBI court convicts 11 cops including deputy SP for ex-royal’s murder in Rajasthan

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 16:33 IST

A special CBI court in Mathura pronounced 11 policemen, including a former deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), guilty on Tuesday in the murder of former royal Raja Man Singh.

The CBI had presented the charge sheet against 18 police personnel; four of them died during trial and three others were acquitted. The convicted police officials included Kan Singh Bhati who was the deputy SP of Deeg in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur.

The CBI verdict came 35 years after Singh was killed in police firing.

Raja Man Singh was the younger brother of last ruler of Bharatpur, Maharaja Sawai Vrijendra Singh, and son of Maharaja Kishan Singh who was born on December 5, 1921. He studied engineering in England and was seven-time Independent MLA from Deeg from 1952 to 1984.

Raja Man Singh’s daughter Krishnendra Kaur Deepa was the tourism minister in the last BJP government in Rajasthan.

The CBI court hearing was shifted to Mathura from Rajasthan on a plea by Krishnendra Kaur Deepa.

Man Singh was shot dead along with his two supporters in police firing in February 1985 after an incident of violence in which chief minister Shiv Charan Mathur’s helicopter was damaged.

The CM had come to campaign for Congress candidate from Deeg, retired IAS officer Vijendra Singh, who was contesting against Man Singh.

The chief minister was scheduled to address an election meeting in support of Singh. Ahead of the meeting, Congress workers removed flags and banners of Raja Man Singh. An enraged Singh reached the meeting venue with his supporters in his Jonga Jeep.

He created a ruckus and even damaged the chief minister’s helicopter by his Jeep. Mathur was rescued by the security personnel.

On February 21, 1985, curfew was imposed and police forces deployed in Deeg. Singh’s daughter Krishnendra Kaur Deepa alleged that after police registered complaint against her father, he was going to surrender himself before police but deputy SP Kan Singh Bhati with heavy police forces stopped his jeep in Anaj Mandi in Deeg and opened fire.

Singh and his supporters Thakur Sumer Singh and Thakur Hari Singh were killed in the police firing.

As the court pronounced its judgement, heavy police force was deployed outside to maintain law and order.