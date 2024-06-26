CBI examines Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail; SC to hear plea against stay on bail | 10 points

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday examined Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail and recorded his statement in connection with the excise policy case. The probe agency has also reportedly received permission to produce Kejriwal before its trial court on Wednesday ahead of the Supreme Court's hearing on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo's plea against the stay on his bail.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (HT File Photo)