CBI fails to submit docs in AJL land allotment case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday failed to submit the required documents during the hearing of a case related to re-allotment of land to Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the publisher of “National Herald” newspaper.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora are accused in the case.

The duo had sought permanent exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds, which was allowed by the court during the previous hearing on April 3. The defence had on March 5 moved an application in the court of special CBI judge Jagdeep Singh, seeking complete documents of the charge sheet.

During the last hearing on April 3, the defence had received documents of the charge sheet filed by the CBI, but found out that the documents were still incomplete. Defence counsel SPS Parmar said, “Since requisite documents have not been provided as demanded by us from the CBI, the court has fixed July 12 as the next date of hearing.”

In the charge sheet filed in December, the CBI had accused Hooda of misusing his official position as chief minister and chairman of the Haryana Urban Development Authority, while re-allotting the institutional plot in Panchkula to AJL. Vohra was then chairman of the AJL.

The CBI had filed a chargsheet under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Sections 13(I)(d), read with 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

First Published: May 31, 2019 23:38 IST