CBI files chargesheet in Naga woman’s killing in Manipur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said it has filed a charge sheet against nine people in connection with the killing of a 55-year-old Naga woman in Keibi village of Manipur on July 15 by a mob during ethnic clashes in the state.

Earlier, the Manipur police had arrested nine people, including five women, in connection with the murder of the Naga woman in Keibi village in Imphal East district (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read: 9 held in connection with brutal killing of woman in Manipur, 5 were women

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The agency, which filed the charge sheet before a special CBI court in Guwahati, did not reveal the identity of the accused, citing the sensitive nature of the case.

Earlier, the Manipur police had arrested nine people, including five women, in connection with the murder of the Naga woman in Keibi village in Imphal East district of ethnic strife-torn Manipur. Police also recovered arms and ammunition and one car from the accused, who were later taken into the custody by CBI after the case registered at the Lamlai police station in Imphal East was taken over by the federal agency took at the request of Manipur government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It was alleged that at about 12.10pm on July 15, 2023, one female was forcibly detained at Sawombung Gate by a mob numbering about 100 persons, including armed miscreants, and was forcibly abducted towards Keibi village in a car. Subsequently, the dead body of the female was recovered on the same day,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read: 12-hour shutdown in parts of Manipur over killing of Naga woman

He said further investigation continues, including identifying other accused involved in the case.

The CBI is investigating at least 27 cases related to ethnic clashes in Manipur, of which, 19 cases are related to crimes against women. It has formed a special investigation team (SIT) comprising 83 officers, senior psychiatrists and forensic experts, who are exclusively attached with the Manipur probe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At least 181 people have been killed and nearly 50,000 displaced in Manipur since May 3 when ethnic clashes broke out between numerically dominant Meitei and tribal Kuki communities.