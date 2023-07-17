Manipur: 12-hour shutdown in state over killing of 57-year-old woman

Normal life in the Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur has been affected on Monday following a 12 hour total shutdown call given by the United Naga Council (UNC) to show their resentment over the killing of a woman. The shutdown was enforced from 6am in Chandel,Noney,Senapati,Tamenglong and Ukhrul districts. (HT photo)

The shutdown was enforced from 6am in Chandel,Noney,Senapati,Tamenglong and Ukhrul districts.

The inter-state and inter-district vehicular movement have been suspended for the day in view of the shutdown while the government and private offices besides the educational institutions also remained closed.

The markets and business establishments located above the hill stations were also shut. However, there were no reports of any untoward incident so far.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, the UNC, the apex Naga body in Manipur stated that it is aghast to learn the murder of a 57-year-old woman Narum (Beaulahram) village, Pallel, Chandel district at Sawombung in Imphal East district on July 15 evening.

The UNC demanded that the state government immediately constitute a judiciary inquiry committee and arrest perpetrators of the crime and give exemplary punishment.

”In the event of not fulfilling our demands within 48 hours,further course of action will be initiated”, the UNC said.

Meanwhile, Imphal East district police teams have arrested 9 persons including 5 women in connection with the killing of the said woman.

Two arms (one .303 rifle and one country made 9mm pistol), along with other ammunition and a car were recovered from their possession.

“Further investigation of the case is going on and all accused persons involved in the case will be arrested and appropriate action will be taken up against them”, SP Ksh Shivakanta of Imphal East district said.

“Public are requested not to indulge in such illegal and dastardly acts and to inform police immediately in future,” he added.

