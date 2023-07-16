Home / India News / 9 held in connection with brutal killing of woman in Manipur, 5 were women

9 held in connection with brutal killing of woman in Manipur, 5 were women

PTI |
Jul 16, 2023 11:23 PM IST

The body of the woman, who was in her mid-50s and shot in the face, was found from her residence on Saturday evening.

Nine people, including five women, were arrested on Sunday in connection with the brutal killing of a woman in the Sawombung area of Manipur's Imphal East district, police said.

Soon after her body was found, the police cordoned off the area and carried out searches.
Soon after her body was found, the police cordoned off the area and carried out searches.

The body of the woman, who was in her mid-50s and shot in the face, was found from her residence on Saturday evening. Her assailants had disfigured her face before fleeing.

On its official Twitter handle, the Manipur Police said nine people, including five women, have been arrested in connection with the killing of the woman in the Keibi Heikakmapal Maning Ching area.

Two weapons, five rounds of ammunition and a car were seized in connection with the case, the police said.

According to officials, the victim, who was believed to have been suffering from mental health issues, belonged to the Maring Naga community.

Soon after her body was found, the police cordoned off the area and carried out searches. They also recorded the statements of people to identify the killers and bring them to justice.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out