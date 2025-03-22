CBI files closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday filed a closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, PTI quoted officials as saying. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.

The CBI has submitted its findings before a special court in Mumbai which will now decide whether to accept the report or order further probe by the agency.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

The central agency had taken over the probe in August 2020 from Bihar Police which had registered an abetment of suicide case on a complaint filed in Patna by his father K K Singh.

In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, forensic specialists at AIIMS had dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case, the PTI report added.

The CBI recorded the statements of Rhea Chakraborty, the then girlfriend of Rajput, and others in his close circle, and collected the actor's medical records.

In his complaint to Bihar Police, Rajput's father had alleged that Chakraborty, along with her family members, misappropriated his son's money, a charge denied by her in television interviews.

Sushant Singh Rajput acting journey

Sushant Singh Rajput shot into the limelight with his role as Manav Deshmukh in Ekta Kapoor's popular television soap Pavitra Rishta.

He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che. Rajput earned accolades for his portrayal of Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic of the World Cup winning former Indian cricket skipper. His notable films are Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, PK and others.

His last release was Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara, which saw a digital release days after his demise.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).