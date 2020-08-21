Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI takes over investigation

mumbai

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:28 IST

A day after the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team comprising a dozen CBI officials arrived in Mumbai late Thursday.

CBI currently is questioning Neeraj Singh, the actor’s cook, at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai and will later question his manager Deepesh Sawant, said CBI sources.

CBI has formed four teams to investigate the case. One team first met deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) Abhishek Trimukhe at his office in Bandra to collect documents, including the forensic report, autopsy report, statements of over 60 people that the Mumbai Police has recorded, and other material evidence, said Mumbai police sources.

The team is currently camping at the Bandra police station next to the DCP office to complete the documentation process.

CBI sources said that once the documentation is complete, another team will visit the actor’s Bandra flat to recreate the scene. One of the CBI teams will focus on translating documents from Marathi to English, while another will be questioning people. The fourth team will be coordinating with superiors in Delhi and handling logistics in Mumbai.

The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, following which Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death. Later, based on a complaint by the actor’s father which accused actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor’s suicide and siphoning of his money, Bihar Police registered an FIR and handed the case over to CBI. The Enforcement Directorate also filed a case on July 31 to probe money laundering allegations against Chakraborty and her family.