e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI takes over investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI takes over investigation

CBI currently is questioning Neeraj Singh, the actor’s cook, at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Aug 21, 2020 14:28 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, following which Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death.
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, following which Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death.(AFP)
         

A day after the Supreme Court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a team comprising a dozen CBI officials arrived in Mumbai late Thursday.

CBI currently is questioning Neeraj Singh, the actor’s cook, at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai and will later question his manager Deepesh Sawant, said CBI sources.

CBI has formed four teams to investigate the case. One team first met deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) Abhishek Trimukhe at his office in Bandra to collect documents, including the forensic report, autopsy report, statements of over 60 people that the Mumbai Police has recorded, and other material evidence, said Mumbai police sources.

The team is currently camping at the Bandra police station next to the DCP office to complete the documentation process.

Also Read:Sushant Singh Rajput’ sister expresses faith in CBI

CBI sources said that once the documentation is complete, another team will visit the actor’s Bandra flat to recreate the scene. One of the CBI teams will focus on translating documents from Marathi to English, while another will be questioning people. The fourth team will be coordinating with superiors in Delhi and handling logistics in Mumbai.

The actor was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, following which Mumbai Police had registered a case of accidental death. Later, based on a complaint by the actor’s father which accused actor Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetting the actor’s suicide and siphoning of his money, Bihar Police registered an FIR and handed the case over to CBI. The Enforcement Directorate also filed a case on July 31 to probe money laundering allegations against Chakraborty and her family.

tags
top news
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
Reducing number of doctors holding back UP in fight against Covid-19
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
CBI starts probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In a first, Lok Sabha employees to get annual uniform allowance
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Madhya Pradesh first to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA test score, says CM
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Joe Biden accepts Democratic nomination, vows to end ‘season of darkness’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Kim Yo Jong: North Korea’s most powerful woman and now ‘de facto second-in-command’
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
Richa Chadha: This term ‘outsiders’ in Bollywood should be abolished, we’re not some aliens
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In