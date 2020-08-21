Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister expresses faith in CBI, Kangana Ranaut joins Twitter

bollywood

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 11:43 IST

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta reaffirms faith in CBI: ‘It is their responsibility to uphold our trust in them’

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Friday tweeted to reaffirm faith in CBI as a team of officers from the agency reached Mumbai. Shweta has been calling for a CBI probe for a long time.

Kangana Ranaut joins Twitter, says ‘power of social media’ in Sushant Singh Rajput case inspired her to do so. Watch video

Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined Twitter. The actor released a video on Twitter on Friday to explain why she has taken so much time to do so. She said she saw the ‘power of social media’ in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan dies, had tested positive for Covid-19

Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan has died. He had tested positive for Covid-19 and was suffering from diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. The news was confirmed by Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chat with Mahesh Bhatt on day she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house revealed: ‘You’ve unclipped my wings’



Whatsapp messages, exchanged between actor Rhea Chakraborty and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, have been shared online. Reports say that Rhea moved out of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house on June 8, and texted Mahesh Bhatt.

Kangana Ranaut calls out Aamir Khan for having ‘double standards’, says she shares ‘great bond’ with him



Kangana Ranaut has questioned Aamir Khan’s decision to travel to Turkey and participate in a photo-op with the Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan. She told a publication that while Aamir complains about intolerance in India, he has no qualms posing with Turkish first lady, in that country, which is being seen ‘most intolerant countries in the world’ today.

