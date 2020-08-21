e-paper
Kangana Ranaut joins Twitter, says 'power of social media' in Sushant Singh Rajput case inspired her to do so. Watch video

Kangana Ranaut joins Twitter, says ‘power of social media’ in Sushant Singh Rajput case inspired her to do so. Watch video

Kangana Ranaut has joined Twitter. On Friday, she released a video detailing her reasons for doing so.

bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2020 10:38 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kangana Ranaut has spelt out her reasons for joining Twitter.
Kangana Ranaut has spelt out her reasons for joining Twitter.
         

Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined Twitter. The actor released a video on Twitter to explain why she has taken so much time to do so.

In the video, speaking in Hindi, she says, “It has been 15 years since I have been working in films. In these years, there have been many occasions when there have been moments of pressure to join social media. Agencies and several brands know that I have let go deals worth crores where there was just one clause that I should be on social media. I have been called a witch (chudail) and people have taken advantage of the fact that I am not on social media. I chose to stay away from social media as I never felt any distance from my audience. I have always felt that if I had to say anything, why should I do so in a rudimentary way; through films I have talked about women empowerment and nationalism. I believed that I would do so in an artistic way. That has been my stance for long.”

 

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s WhatsApp chat with Mahesh Bhatt on day she left Sushant Singh Rajput’s house revealed: ‘You’ve unclipped my wings’

She said the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, however, changed her perspective on the matter. She continues, “This year, however, I noticed the power of social media. I have seen how the entire world came together to fight for Sushant and have got success, that has truly made me feel positive about things. I am hopeful that if we all get together, we can raise our voice and initiate reforms. That is the reason this month I joined Twitter and I am excited. I want your continued help and association. I am looking forward to this amazing journey where there are so many amazing people. Thank you for this opportunity.”

Kangana has been talking on a range of subjects after the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She has targeted personalities like Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Aamir Khan and Deepika Padukone.

