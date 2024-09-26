'CBI is biased': Karnataka government withdraws general consent amid MUDA row

Calling the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “biased”, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to withdraw general consent given to the agency to probe cases in the state. Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah addresses a press conference, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday. (PTI)

The law and parliamentary affairs minister of the state, HK Patil, informed the media about the decision after a meeting of the state cabinet, which was chaired by chief minister Siddaramaiah.

"The notification granting general consent for CBI to probe criminal cases in Karnataka state, under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, has been withdrawn," the minister said.

According to the law, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) requires consent from the respective state governments to conduct investigations in their jurisdiction.

"It has been done because it is clear that the CBI or the central government while using their instrumentalities are not using them judiciously. So, case-by-case, we will verify and give (consent for CBI probe); general consent has been withdrawn," the minister said, according to PTI.

He further said that the decision was not taken to shield the CM in the MUDA case.

"On CM there is a court order for the Lokayukta probe, so there is no such question," he added.

He said the CBI was misused in several cases. He claimed the agency hadn't filed chargesheets in several of the cases in Karnataka.

“They (CBI) refused to file chargesheets, they refused to probe umpteen number of mining cases,” he added.

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah today said he would not be resigning from his post amid the MUDA scam allegations.

"I won't resign; why should I resign? There are allegations against HD Kumaraswamy, did he resign? Let Kumaraswamy resign. Has Modi taken resignation of Kumaraswamy," the CM said.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar also commented on the matter.

"I think it is all a political drama which they are trying to do. There are a lot of cases against several central ministers and other leaders of the BJP. Have all of them resigned? There is no need for the CM to resign… Being the party president, I am telling you there is no question of CM resigning," he said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI