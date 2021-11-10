CBI looks to invoke Official Secrets Act in naval leak case, say officials

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Centre for its approval to invoke the stringent Official Secrets Act (OSA) in a Naval leak case involving a serving Commander and two retired officers, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

They said the investigation has suggested that classified information was leaked by the accused, making it a fit case under OSA. In this particular case, the Union defence and law ministries are likely to examine the matter on the basis of available investigation details whether the navy officers can be charged under the Colonial-era law or not. OSA attracts imprisonment up to 14 years where the offence is committed in relation to any work of defence, arsenal, naval, military, or air force establishment or station.

“Once the government gives a go-ahead, OSA will be invoked in the case,” said an officer, requesting anonymity.

Last Tuesday, the central agency had a charge sheet against six accused in the case – including Randeep Singh, retired Commodore; Satwinder Jeet Singh, retired Commander; and serving Navy Commander Ajit Kumar Pandey posted at Western Naval Command headquarters, under prevention of corruption act and for criminal conspiracy. Randeep Singh and SJ Singh were arrested on September 3, when the espionage racket came to the light. The agency recovered ₹2 crore cash from Randeep Singh during a raid at that time.

It was initially alleged that confidential information pertaining to upgrade of Russian-origin Kilo class submarines was leaked by the accused. However, as reported by HT last week, the CBI probe has revealed that information in at least three more Navy projects may have been compromised.

A CBI document, reviewed by HT, claimed that retired and serving Navy officials conspired to share “secret information of internal files for processing and passing of tender related to procurement and maintenance in different Indian Naval offices with the favoured firms/companies”.

It claimed that SJ Singh, who was previously posted at Directorate of Submarine Acquisition (DSMAQ), New Delhi, and took voluntary retirement from the Indian Navy on July 31 this year, “was leaking out internal information regarding operations/procurement from various navy offices to Randeep Singh”.

CBI added that Randeep Singh acted as a middleman in the case.

According to the CBI document, in August this year, “Randeep Singh asked for the main report of a meeting held in Navy office regarding procurement of three Hulls”, to which S J Singh affirmed to contact concerned navy official and asked for illegal gratification.

The accused are currently in prison. HT could not locate their legal representatives.