Home / India News / CBI raids at multiple locations in J&K sub-inspector recruitment case

CBI raids at multiple locations in J&K sub-inspector recruitment case

Published on Sep 13, 2022 10:16 AM IST

Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment case: Searches were launched at around 33 locations.

ByHT News Desk | Reported by Rohit Kumar Singh | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carried out searches at around 33 locations, including in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Jammu, Srinagar; Haryana; Gujarat; Delhi and Karnataka on Tuesday in an ongoing investigation linked to the Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment case.

Among the places that were searched included premises linked to the former chairman, controller of examination of JKSSB (Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board), some officials of the J&K Police, including a DSP (deputy superintendent of police) and the CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force). Khalid Jehangir, the former chairman of the JKSSB, and Ashok Kumar, controller of examination, JKSSB are under the radar.

In July, amid public outcry, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had cancelled the sub-inspector recruitment drive and recommended a CBI probe into the matter. This was followed by an enquiry report by a three-member panel.

“JKP Sub-Inspector recruitment has been cancelled and a CBI probe has been recommended into the selection process. Culprits will be brought to justice soon. It’s a first big step towards securing the future of our youth & govt will soon decide the future course of action for fresh recruitment,” Sinha had said on Twitter at the time.

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir administration against 33 accused... on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police, conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)," the CBI said on August 5 after registration of the FIR, the central probe agency had said in an official statement.

Tuesday's searches are not the first since the probe was ordered. Last month, around 25 locations were reportedly searched in Jammu.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

