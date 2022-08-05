PSI recruitment case: CBI conducts raids in J&K over alleged irregularities
Pursuant upon recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday conducted searches at various places across Jammu region as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the selection process of police sub-inspectors.
Following public outcry over large scale irregularities, the L-G cancelled the entire recruitment process and subsequently asked CBI to conduct a probe.
“CBI sleuths conducted raids on Friday morning across Jammu. The house of an influential man in Patoli was also searched. There are many other locations that will be covered in the next few days,” said sources privy to the CBI raids.
“Today, over 250 staff of the CBI raided nearly 25 locations in Jammu. Searches were in progress at over half a dozen places including the residence of a rural local body member in Akhnoor and Khour tehsils of Jammu district,” they added.
The search parties have reportedly seized some documents, including bank details, from the houses of suspects involved in the recruitment scam.
The cancellation order had come from L-G Sinha following an enquiry report by a three-member committee headed by financial commissioner (additional chief secretary-home) RK Goyal.
Ordering cancellation of the selection process and recommending a CBI probe, L-G Sinha had last month said that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.
