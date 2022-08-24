CBI raids in Bihar over land-for-job scam on day of Nitish's floor test

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday raided RJD MLC Sunil Singh's residence reportedly in connection with the alleged land-for-job scam. "It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it out of fear," the RJD leader said. The raid comes as chief minister Nitish Kumar-led Mahagathbandhan is all set to prove its majority in the Assembly as the two-day special session begins today. In May this year, the CBI registered a fresh case against forme railway minister Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, two daughters and 12 others in connection with the alleged scam in which it has been accused that jobs were given in exchange for land parcels.

