CBI raids in Haryana and Himachal on Mondelez Foods premises
- The central agency has filed a case against the company, its former executives and several government officials for alleged misrepresentation of facts to avail area-based tax exemption benefits worth around Rs.241 crore in Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday raided five locations in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana in connection with a tax case against Mondelez Foods Private Limited (earlier known as Cadbury India Private Limited), people familiar with the matter said.
The central agency has filed a case against the company, its former executives and several government officials for alleged misrepresentation of facts to avail area-based tax exemption benefits worth around Rs.241 crore in Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
Officials said that a preliminary enquiry (PE) filed by the CBI in 2017 was converted into an FIR following a nod from the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC). A PE is the first stage of any investigation by the CBI.
According to the FIR filed by the CBI, the 2017 enquiry revealed that the chocolate firm had proposed a manufacturing unit in Baddi in 2007 in order to avail area-based excise and tax exemption. To avail the same, some members of the executive board of the company, along with key managers, collectively manipulated records, engaged intermediaries to route bribes to government officials and covered up evidence, the FIR added.
Cadbury officials, the CBI said, “paid bribes, misrepresented facts and manipulated records to fraudulently avail area-based exemption benefits (central excise and income tax) in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, knowing fully well that they were not entitled to avail area-based tax exemption benefits”.
Instead of expanding production by creating a unit, Cadbury decided to increase the production capacity in its existing unit and avail tax exemption from May 2005, the FIR said.
Mondelez India said it was yet to receive any formal communication in this regard from the authorities.
Among those named in the FIR include Cadbury’s then vice president (finance) Vikram Arora, Rajesh Garg (former director, finance) and former director Jaiboy Phillips (then director, supply chain).
Mumbai top cop shunted to ensure fair probe: Minister
- “The transfer of Mumbai Police commissioner was to ensure the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency and the state anti-terrorism squad is not hampered. The decision was taken collectively in the meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray,” Anil Deshmukh said.
CBI raids in Haryana and Himachal on Mondelez Foods premises
- The central agency has filed a case against the company, its former executives and several government officials for alleged misrepresentation of facts to avail area-based tax exemption benefits worth around Rs.241 crore in Baddi town of Himachal Pradesh, officials said.
Punjab CM threatens to move SC over farm laws
- What is the use of making it a prestige issue? How many more farmers do you want to kill? The Constitution has been amended more than 100 times in the past, so why can it not be done again?” Amarinder Singh said.
Patriarchal justice won't do: SC lays down the law
- The court issued a slew of directives, along with a checklist for judges, to eliminate social bias from entering judicial reasoning.
Madhya Pradesh bans movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra
Bihar assembly clears 5 bills, fake complaints to Lokayukta to invite penal action
Man arrested for murder of parents, 2 other family members in Chhattisgarh
In relief for migrant workers, ‘one nation, one ration card’ expands to 32 states
Hometown residents laud Tamil Nadu CM on infra, rue lack of jobs
Number of pedallers on rise in city, but not enough space for cycling
Austin urged to raise farmers’ stir, Russian S-400 deal on India visit
Bizman Hiran’s body had injuries on head, neck, says ATS officer
- ATS is investigating the death of 48-year-old Thane-based auto spare parts dealer who is linked to an explosives-carrying car that was found parked outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s house on February 25.