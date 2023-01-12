Home / India News / CBI raids premises of ex-finance secy Arvind Mayaram in alleged corruption case

india news
Published on Jan 12, 2023

The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in connection with an alleged corruption case.

The CBI on Thursday conducted searches at the residences of former finance secretary Arvind Mayaram in connection with an alleged corruption case, officials said.

The searches took place in Delhi and Jaipur, they said.

Further details are awaited.

