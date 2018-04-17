CBI registers fresh case against two more in Unnao rape case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered on Monday a fresh case against two more people for the alleged gangrape of a teenager by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and his aides in 2017, taking the number of cases to four.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the MLA for Bangarmau, and a woman identified as Shashi Singh were named in the first CBI case lodged on Thursday. The fresh case includes Shashi Singh’s son Shubham and one of his friends.

“A case has been registered against Shubham Singh, son of Shashi Singh, and his friend Awadhesh Tewari under sections 363 and 366 of the IPC. They have been accused of kidnapping the minor girl,” said a CBI official.

Shubham, Awadhesh and four more men were arrested in August 2017 after the girl accused them of taking her hostage and raping her in Auraiya in June that year. They were out on bail.

The fresh case was registered on the directions of the Allahabad high court, the CBI official said.

Shashi Singh is accused of taking the girl to the MLA’s house where she was raped. She was held on Sunday and remanded in CBI custody for four days.

The girl announced her confidence in the federal agency after recording her statement before special judicial magistrate Sapna Tripathi on Monday. “I have full faith in the CBI. I will get justice,” she shouted while leaving the court with her mother and younger brother.

The girl has alleged that she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4 last year. After a case was filed, her father was booked by police for illegal possession of firearms and put in jail this April. The teenager attempted self-immolation in front of the CM residence on April 8 to highlight her ordeal. The next day, her father died in jail with the autopsy report suggesting serious wounds.