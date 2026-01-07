CBI repatriates Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s member Aman Bhainswal from the US

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday facilitated the repatriation of a key member of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang from the United States (US), officials said. Aman Bhainswal, allegedly a sharpshooter of Bishnoi’s gang, had fled to the US in 2024.

Aman Bhainswal, allegedly a sharpshooter of Bishnoi’s gang, had fled to the US in 2024. An Interpol Red Notice was issued against him at the request of the Haryana Police.

“Aman Kumar alias Aman Bhainswal is wanted by Haryana Police in serious criminal offences related to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. He is a notorious criminal and a key member of an organised criminal gang, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement.

Bhainswal was earlier arrested in India but was later granted bail. However, he did not face trial and was subsequently absconding, the spokesperson said.

CBI officials said the agency coordinated the return of 47 fugitives in 2025, as geolocating terrorists, gangsters and economic offenders, among others, is a priority. “In 2026 too, we are going to bring back a large number of fugitives wanted by state police and central agencies with the help of our international partners,” an officer said, requesting anonymity.

CBI director Praveen Sood said in October last year that India’s total of 388 extradition requests were pending with various countries and that, to date, 957 Interpol Red Notices have been issued against various categories of fugitives.

Of the 957 Red Notices, 231 are related to CBI cases, 130 to National Investigation Agency (NIA) probes, 21 to Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases, 12 to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) cases, and the remaining to various state police forces.

Sood said that 189 Red Notices are related to economic offences, 254 to terrorism cases, 21 to money laundering, 55 to narcotics, and the remainder to crimes such as rape, murder and kidnapping.

CBI’s Global Operations Centre (GOC), along with various agencies and state police forces, brought back 29 fugitives in 2023 and 30 in 2024.

Union home minister Amit Shah has asked agencies to focus on the extradition of fugitives and to create dedicated units and prisons in all states for fugitives.