After Interpol, FBI inputs, CBI's crackdown on cyber criminals at 105 locations

Updated on Oct 04, 2022 07:37 PM IST

The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police, officials told PTI.

The 'Operation Chakra’ was being conducted in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories.(File photo)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI on Tuesday carried out searches against cyber criminals involved in financial crimes at 105 locations across India.

The 'Operation Chakra’ was being conducted in association with police forces of the states and Union Territories.

News agency PTI, citing officials, reported that 87 locations are being searched by the CBI and 18 locations are being searched by state and UT police in which more than 300 suspects are under the scanner. ANI reported that a huge amount of digital evidence, 1.5 crore in cash and 1.5kg gold have been recovered during these searches.

According to initial information, four locations in Andaman and Nicobar islands, five in Delhi, three in Chandigarh, and two each in Punjab, Karanataka and Assam among others are being searched under the operation, PTI reported.

Two call centres in Pune and Ahmedabad that were targeting gullible American citizens have been busted. The CBI has informed America's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) about the action, the officials said.

From one of the locations searched in Rajasthan, the CBI has seized 1.5 crore in cash and one and a half kg of gold. The action came after inputs from Interpol, FBI, Royal Canadian Mountain Police and Australian Federal Police, officials told PTI.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

