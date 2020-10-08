e-paper
CBI searches rebel YSRC MP Raghurama Raju's offices, residences in alleged Rs 826-cr bank fraud

CBI searches rebel YSRC MP Raghurama Raju’s offices, residences in alleged Rs 826-cr bank fraud

Searches were being conducted in 11 locations, including at Hyderabad, Mumbai and West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh and the office and residential premises of Raghurama Krishnam Raju in Secunderabad, in Ranga Reddy district and other areas, the CBI said .

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 22:06 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderaad
Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju , MP from Narasapuram in West Godavari district, is the chairman of Ind-Barath Thermal Power Limited and is facing allegations of causing an alleged loss of Rs 826.17 crore to a consortium of banks led by Punjab National Bank.
Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju , MP from Narasapuram in West Godavari district, is the chairman of Ind-Barath Thermal Power Limited and is facing allegations of causing an alleged loss of Rs 826.17 crore to a consortium of banks led by Punjab National Bank.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

.The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday conducted searches on the properties of rebel YSR Congress party MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju for allegedly duping a consortium of banks led by Punjab National Bank of Rs 826.17 crore.

Searches were being conducted in 11 locations, including at Hyderabad, Mumbai and West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh and the office and residential premises of the borrower in Secunderabad, in Ranga Reddy district and other areas, the CBI said in a statement.

Raju, a parliamentarian from Narasapuram in West Godavari district, is the chairman of Ind-Barath Thermal Power Limited, and is facing allegations of causing an alleged loss of Rs 826.17 crore to a consortium of banks led by Punjab National Bank.

“It was alleged in the complaint that the accused had cheated the Punjab National Bank led consortium banks by way of diversion/siphoning off bank funds etc. We have booked a case and investigation is continuing,” the CBI statement said.

The CBI searches on the offices and residential premises of Raju came in the wake of his revolt against the YSRC led by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in the last few months.

In July, the YSRC petitioned Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking Raju’s disqualification from his membership for defying the party discipline, after he challenged the show-cause notice served on him. Since then, he has been attacking the YSRC leadership almost every day.

In April 2019, too, the CBI conducted searches in the residences and offices of Raju for alleged loan default of over Rs 947 crore. The CBI charged Raju’s company with taking loans worth over Rs 2,655 crore from three non-banking financial companies -- Power Finance Corporation, Rural Electrification Corporation Limited and India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd.

The loans were taken for establishment of a 666 MW coal-based thermal power project in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu. It was alleged that the company defaulted in payments of Rs 947 crore which turned into non-performing assets.

