Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants new medical board for ‘impartial’ probe in Rajput case

Updated: Sep 26, 2020 13:10 IST

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde demanded that a new medical board be set up by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to keep investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput death case impartial. He also claimed that the agencies were being pressurised to reach “pre-determined results” in view of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

“The disclosure of a 200% conclusion by an All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) doctor on the forensic team headed by Dr Sudhir Gupta in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, on the basis of photographs, is a dangerous trend. To keep the investigations impartial and free from inference, the CBI must constitute a new medical board. The agencies are being pressurised to reach a pre-determined result for obvious reasons in view of upcoming Bihar elections. We have seen the VRS of DG (Gupteshwar) Pandey unfolding a few days back. There should not be a repetition of such steps,” said Maneshinde.

Maneshinde was responding to a tweet by Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh. “Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to murder of SSR. The doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” he claimed in a tweet.

In a press conference held on Thursday, Singh had said that the family of late actor Rajput was disappointed that the investigation had derailed. “The family feels that the investigation is going in such a way that the truth is not coming out. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) case has become like the Mumbai Police investigation, all stars are now being called. The people called in and not are a part of a syndicate and not distributors. It is just a Mumbai Police type of investigation. Sushant’s case has taken a back seat,” Singh said, according to news agency ANI.