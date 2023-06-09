CBI forms special team to investigate Manipur violence: Report

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under DIG-rank officer and registered six cases to probe the ethnic clashes in Manipur, news agency PTI reported.

Security forces conducting a combing operation in Manipur on Friday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Home minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to the state, had announced a CBI probe to investigate six FIRs -- five on alleged criminal conspiracy and one on general conspiracy behind the violence.

Three people were killed and at least one injured in a fresh flare-up at a tribal Kuki-dominated village on Friday, people aware of the matter said.

The move comes amid reports of at least 105 deaths and another 40,000 displaced since violence between the tribal Kukis and the Meiteis, the dominant community in Imphal Valley, erupted on May 3.

The violence was triggered during a protest against a court order for granting scheduled tribe status to Meities. The authorities later imposed a curfew and banned the internet.

At least 35 weapons were recovered on Friday during joint combing operations by security forces, PTI reported quoting an official.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to urgently hear a petition challenging the internet shutdown order in the northeastern state. “When the high court is already seized of the matter, why duplicate the plea here?” said a vacation bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh and others on Saturday in the backdrop of the ongoing tense situation in the state.

HT News Desk