CBI summons Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-job case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday summoned Bihar deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs case. This is the second time he has been issued summons on the case, the first one being on February 4, according to ANI.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided 24 locations including Yadav's Delhi residence, other locations in the national capital region, Patna, Ranchi and Mumbai in connection with a a money laundering probe in an alleged ‘land-for-jobs’ case.

CBI also had questioned former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav in Delhi and Rabri Devi in Patna in the matter.

“It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters earlier on his parents being questioned on the case.

