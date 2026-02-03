CBI takes over murder case of Vanantara resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari | What we know so far

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case into the alleged murder of the receptionist of Uttarakhand's Vanantara Resort, Ankita Bhandari in 2022. Demands for a CBI inquiry rose after Urmila Sanawar, an actress who says she is the wife of a legislator, alleged the involvement of a "VIP" in the murder. (PTI file photo)

The team took over the case from Uttarakhand police, after chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami recommended a CBI inquiry into the case on the demand of the deceased receptionist's parents under the supervision of a Supreme Court judge, reported news agency PTI.

The three accused were sentenced to life imprisonment.