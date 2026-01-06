UP Cong demands CBI probe into Ankita Bhandari murder case

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee on Monday demanded a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case. UP Congress Committee president Ajay Rai and other party workers held candlelight vigil on Monday. (HT Photo)

UP Congress president Ajay Rai said, “The Ankita Bhandari murder case has shaken Uttarakhand and the entire country. This case is becoming an example of protecting criminals under the patronage of those in power.”

The party organised a candlelight vigil at the party office in Lucknow in front of the statue of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Indira Gandhi, to pray for the peace of Ankita Bhandari’s soul and to express silent protest over negligence in the case.

Rai demanded that a fair and thorough investigation of the entire incident be conducted by the CBI so that the truth can come to light and the strictest possible action can be taken against the culprits.

Rai said that the Congress party stands firmly with the victim’s family and will continue its struggle until justice is served.

Present on the occasion were former minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui, Lucknow District Congress Committee president Rudra Daman Singh Bablu, Lucknow City Congress Committee president Amit Srivastava Tyagi and party leaders and workers.

To mention, Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at a resort in Pauri district, was murdered on September 18, 2022.