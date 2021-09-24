CBI takes over probe into Mahant Narendra Giri's alleged suicide

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday night took over the probe into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP)’s Mahant Narendra Giri following a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training. The agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and will take the case documents including the post-mortem report, evidence and statements recorded by the Prayagraj police.

Several seers had demanded a CBI probe into Giri’s death while refusing to accept he died by suicide.

Mahant Hari Giri of the Parishad on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah was following developments related to the case. A few hours later, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended the CBI probe late on Wednesday night.

CBI officials familiar with the matter said they will recreate the crime scene and question people who worked closely with the Mahant.

In his purported suicide note, the Mahant accused three people including Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari, his disciples, of harassing him.