Home / India News / CBI takes over probe into Mahant Narendra Giri's alleged suicide
Narendra Giri was found dead on September 20. (File photo)
Narendra Giri was found dead on September 20. (File photo)
india news

CBI takes over probe into Mahant Narendra Giri's alleged suicide

The agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and will take the case documents including the post-mortem report, evidence and statements recorded by the Prayagraj police
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Chauhan
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:35 AM IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday night took over the probe into the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP)’s Mahant Narendra Giri following a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training. The agency has registered a First Information Report (FIR) and will take the case documents including the post-mortem report, evidence and statements recorded by the Prayagraj police.

Several seers had demanded a CBI probe into Giri’s death while refusing to accept he died by suicide.

Mahant Hari Giri of the Parishad on Wednesday said Union home minister Amit Shah was following developments related to the case. A few hours later, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended the CBI probe late on Wednesday night.

CBI officials familiar with the matter said they will recreate the crime scene and question people who worked closely with the Mahant.

In his purported suicide note, the Mahant accused three people including Anand Giri and Aadya Tiwari, his disciples, of harassing him.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.