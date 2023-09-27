CBI team rushed to Imphal as Manipur sees protests over killing of Meitei youths

A team of CBI officials, led by the agency's Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar, will reach Imphal in a special flight on Wednesday to investigate the "kidnapping and killing" of two students who went missing in the northeastern state on July 6, sources said. Imphal: Security personnel stand guard during a protest against the killing of two youths who were allegedly kidnapped in July, in Imphal, Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. More than 30 students, mostly girls, were injured after the police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged the protestors. (PTI Photo) (PTI09_26_2023_000378B)

The decision was taken within hours of the case being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Manipur government.

The team of officials under Bhatnagar, the second-in-command in the federal agency, will also have Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay, who is camping in Imphal, the sources said.

The team will comprise officers who have expertise in special crime, crime scene recreation, interrogation and technical surveillance. It will also have experts from the CBI's elite Central Forensic Science Laboratory, the sources said.

Photos of the bodies of the two students -- Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) -- who were missing since July, went viral on social media on Monday.

One of the two photos purportedly showed the students with two armed men and the other was of two bodies.

Police had previously said the whereabouts of the two were not known and their mobile phones were found switched off.

The last location of their mobile handsets was traced to Lamdan, near the winter flower tourist spot in Churachandpur district, police had said.

In a post on X, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said: “In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the state that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators.”

He said the presence of the CBI officers in the state "underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter".

"I have been constantly in touch with Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice," Singh said.

Security personnel have been put on alert and additional measures taken to prevent any incident following the photos of the deceased students going viral, a senior officer said.

The government has assured people that "swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi".

