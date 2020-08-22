e-paper
Home / India News / CBI team visits Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai house to recreate last moments of actor's life

CBI team visits Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai house to recreate last moments of actor’s life

CBI officials also visited Cooper Hospital at 11 am to meet the doctors who conducted the actor’s autopsy.

india Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:38 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A CBI team outside the residence of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai on Saturday.
A CBI team outside the residence of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, in Mumbai on Saturday.(ANI)
         

A team of Central Bureau of Investigation officials along with forensic experts visited the house of Sushatnt Singh Rajput at Bandra along with his cook Neeraj Singh and roommate Siddharth Pithani on Saturday afternoon to recreate the happenings that led to the death of the actor, sources in the CBI said.

Rajput was found dead in his rented apartment on June 14.

Earlier in the day, CBI officials visited Cooper Hospital at 11 am to meet the doctors who conducted the autopsy.

The investigators who spent about two hours at the facility also met the dean of the hospital, the sources said.

On Friday, investigators had already questioned Neeraj Singh, the actor’s cook at the DRDO’s guest house in Mumbai. Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda was questioned in the guest house of a private company at Marol in Andheri.

The CBI team also collected documents from Mumbai police including forensic report, post mortem report, statements of more than 60 people that Mumbai police has recorded in the case, and other material evidence, a police official said.

The team also collected evidence like the three mobile phones that Rajput used, his laptop, clothes, blanket, bedsheets, a green kurta, a glass used to drink juice and CCTV footage of his house and building.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed the CBI to continue with its probe into the case filed against actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family for allegedly abetting the suicide of Rajput.

