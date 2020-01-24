CBI to try Indian charged with murder in UAE

india

An Indian national who committed a murder in Abu Dhabi in 2008 will be prosecuted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the request of UAE authorities under the extradition treaty between both countries.

The central agency registered an FIR on Wednesday against the accused, Indrejeet Singh, under section 302 (murder) of the IPC so that he can be tried here. Singh was sentenced to death by a trial court in Abu Dhabi in 2009 “in absentia” for the murder of another Indian, Rama Lengaw Natesan. The court had imposed a fine of 200.000 Dirham (AED) “blood money” on him.

Natesan’s body was found on the morning of August 28, 2008. The motive behind the killing was a dispute over 300 AED. After allegedly killing Natesan, Singh returned to India.

In its May 2016 request, UAE asked that Singh be prosecuted before a competent Indian court based on Treaty of Judicial and Legal Assistance duly signed between the two countries, and intimate the final outcome of the prosecution. Singh had been arrested here.

A CBI official who didn’t wish to be named said, “This means that our investigators will examine the UAE documents and court judgement and present their own case before a Delhi court and our prosecutors will argue it,” the officer said.