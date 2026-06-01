Twisha ‘dowry death’ case: CBI recreates crime scene with mother-in-law Giribala, husband Samarth in Bhopal

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday took Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh and husband Samarth Singh — both of whom are in the agency's custody — to their Katara Hills home in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal for crime scene recreation in a case of alleged dowry death.

CBI officials, along with forensic and crime scene experts, asked Giribala and Samarth Singh to give a detailed account of the incident.(ANI)

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Videos from the site showed CBI officials using dummies and asking the two to explain what happened on the day of her death, May 12.

CBI officials, along with forensic and crime scene experts, asked Giribala and Samarth Singh to give a detailed account of the incident, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

A video of the crime scene recreation showed a mannequin — reportedly weighing about the same as Twisha Sharma — being used to mimic the crime scene in the presence of Samarth and Giribala. The officials are seen asking the two to enact and explain the events after they found Sharma dead.

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{{^usCountry}} First, Giribala Singh, a former district judge, is seen explaining the after-events. She then turns to Samarth to discuss the incident in front of the agency officials. According to officials, the CBI team also reportedly attempted to establish a minute-by-minute timeline to understand Twisha Sharma's death. Twisha Sharma's death and autopsy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First, Giribala Singh, a former district judge, is seen explaining the after-events. She then turns to Samarth to discuss the incident in front of the agency officials. According to officials, the CBI team also reportedly attempted to establish a minute-by-minute timeline to understand Twisha Sharma's death. Twisha Sharma's death and autopsy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The first information report filed in connection with the former model-actor's death alleged that her husband, Samarth, brought her to AIIMS Bhopal after, according to his claim, she died by suicide at 10:20 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first information report filed in connection with the former model-actor's death alleged that her husband, Samarth, brought her to AIIMS Bhopal after, according to his claim, she died by suicide at 10:20 pm. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On May 13, doctors at the hospital told police at 12:05 am that Sharma was brought dead to the hospital, following which a Police Medico-Legal Case (PMLC) was registered, the FIR said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On May 13, doctors at the hospital told police at 12:05 am that Sharma was brought dead to the hospital, following which a Police Medico-Legal Case (PMLC) was registered, the FIR said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Twisha Sharma's post-mortem report, her death was caused by "antemortem hanging by ligature" and her body carried "multiple antemortem injuries". To be clear, the deceased's body bore injuries likely caused by blunt force.

Following the autopsy report and statements from Sharma's family members, police registered the FIR on May 15.

Twisha's family alleges torture, dowry harassment

Twisha Sharma's family has alleged that she was tortured by her husband and mother-in-law over dowry. They were allegedly not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of Twisha and Samarth's marriage on December 9, 2025.

She was allegedly subjected to mental torture and domestic violence, with her family members accusing the in-laws of pushing their daughter to take the extreme step.

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On the night of her death, Sharma had reportedly spoken to her mother at 9:41 pm, just under an hour before she took her life.

During the phone call, Sharma's husband was allegedly heard shouting, and the call ended abruptly, the FIR said, citing the grieving family's statements.

The family further alleged in the FIR that as they repeatedly tried calling Sharma, Giribala Singh answered the phone and told the deceased's sister-in-law that "she is no more" and cut the call.

Giribala and Samarth Singh in CBI custody

Meanwhile, Samarth and Giribala Singh, in their anticipatory bail pleas, had alleged that Twisha Sharma was a drug addict and was mentally disturbed.

Samarth Singh earlier told the Madhya Pradesh special investigation team (SIT) that his deceased wife had been distressed after her abortion. During the interrogation, he also claimed to have given ₹7 lakh to Twisha Sharma.

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Initially, Samarth Singh, who was named an accused in Twisha Sharma's death case, had filed a bail plea before the Madhya Pradesh court. After days of back-and-forth, he told the court that he would withdraw his plea and surrender.

As Singh surrendered, the investigation was taken over by the CBI, which later arrested the deceased's husband.

Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, former judge Giribala Singh, had been granted anticipatory bail by the Madhya Pradesh HC. However, last week, the same court quashed Singh's bail, citing consistent allegations, non-cooperation, the heinous nature of the offence, and the trial court's failure to consider evidence as the main grounds for cancelling the bail order issued by a Bhopal district court.

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The former judge was arrested by the CBI on May 28. A day later, the Bhopal district court sent Giribala Singh to a five-day custody of the central agency.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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