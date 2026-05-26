Abortion and a ₹7 lakh claim: What Twisha Sharma's husband told MP SIT before CBI took over probe

Before handing the Bhopal ‘dowry death’ case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh police Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Twisha Sharma ‘dowry’ death case questioned her husband, Samarth Singh, for over three hours, during which the lawyer reiterated to the investigators that the former model has become “distressed” following her abortion. Twisha Sharma originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal. (File Image/PTI)

Twisha Sharma, a Noida-based former Miss Pune title holder, was allegedly found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. While her in-laws and an autopsy report have claimed that she died by suicide, her family alleges foul play.

According to MP police sources quoted by news agency ANI, the SIT conducted a recreation of the crime scene, lasting over two hours, prior to which the SIT interrogated Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, for approximately three hours.

The quoted sources added that Samarth informed the SIT that Twisha had been distressed following her abortion. Earlier, he had claimed during previous rounds of questioning that their relationship had soured after Twisha learnt about her pregnancy, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

When questioned regarding his period of abscondence, Samarth repeatedly attempted to mislead the investigators, the ANI sources said. During the interrogation, he reiterated his claim of having given ₹7 lakh to Twisha.

The SIT has seized Samarth's laptop, mobile phone, passport, Aadhaar card, and other key documents.

CBI takes over The CBI on Monday registered an FIR in the case and formally took over the investigation after the Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant handed over the probe to the central agency.

The CBI booked Twisha Sharma’s husband and her mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, invoking sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.

Earlier in the day, the agency sent a Special Crime unit to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation and collect the necessary documents and evidence.

After the meeting, the CBI re-registered the state police FIR naming Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh as accused in its own case, in accordance with the procedure.

The Bhopal police had registered the FIR two days after Twisha's death.

What the state police FIR had alleged The FIR alleged that Twisha's husband, Samarth, brought her to the AIIMS, Bhopal, after she, her husband claimed, hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm on May 12.

Doctors at AIIMS informed the police on May 13 at 12.05 am that she was brought dead to the hospital, and a PMLC was registered, the FIR said.

The post-mortem report said that death was due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and her body bore "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature, possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)."

After receiving the post-mortem report and recording the statement of Twish’s family members, the police registered the FIR on May 15.

A second autopsy was conducted by a specialised team from AIIMS Delhi, and the report is still awaited.

The dowry claim Twisha Sharma’s family members, in their statements, alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025.

They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old to take the extreme step.

Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, has, in her turn, questioned her purported medical treatment, alleged drug use, and mental state in several media interviews.

In the statement given to the police at the time of filing the FIR, Twisha's family said that she had spoken to her mother at 9.41 pm.

During the call, her husband was heard shouting, and the call was cut abruptly, the FIR citing the statement alleged.

After repeated calls, Giribala Singh picked up the phone and told Twisha's sister-in-law that "she is no more" and cut the call, it is alleged.

The central probe agency initiates an investigation, referred by the state police, by re-registering the police FIR, which serves as the starting point of the investigation.

The outcome of the probe is given in a final report filed before a competent court.

What the Supreme Court said Hearing the case on Monday, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it will ensure the investigation is fair, independent, and impartial.

"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the bench said.