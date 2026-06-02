CBSE opens portal for Class 12 results re-evaluation, verification of marks after multiple delays
Candidates who want to apply for the re-evaluation process and verification can find the direct link to do it on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation of Class 12 board examination results after facing multiple delays.
In a post on X, CBSE urged students to carefully watch the instructional video available on the portal before submitting applications. The board has provided step-by-step guidance on the process of applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation.
The board had said earlier that it will open the CBSE Class 12 Re-Evaluation portal on June 1. Candidates who want to apply for the re-evaluation process and verification can find the direct link to do it on the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
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This facility is for only those candidates who have applied for photocopies of answer books.
The applicant will have to refer to the marking scheme in the subject concerned, which will be available on the website along with the question paper. Thereafter, candidates can submit an application for re-evaluation in the required question(s) with reasoning.
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For verification and revaluation, candidates will have to pay ₹500/- per answer book for verification and ₹100/- per question for reevaluation.
The Board is expected to keep the verification and revaluation portal open for at least 2 days after the last copy of the scanned and evaluated answer book is made available to applicants. Follow the blog for latest updates on re-evaluation window, direct link, how to apply and more.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More