CBSE Class 10 results out; pass percentage at 93.12%, up from pre-pandemic year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced the results of Class 10 board examinations, recording an overall pass percentage of 93.12%, which is 1.28 percentage points lower than last year when the exams were conducted in two shifts in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The exams were held between February 15 and March 21.

However, the pass percentage increased by 2.11 percentage points this year in comparison to the pre-pandemic year 2019 when it stood at 91.1%.

The overall pass percentage this year is 93.12% compared to 94.4% last year.

A senior CBSE official said that the result should be compared with pre-pandemic levels and not last year.

“Last year, the exam was conducted in two parts and the syllabus was also divided accordingly. This time, the board resumed the annual one term practice like pre-pandemic years wherein students had to give exams of the entire syllabus at once. Therefore, it should be compared with pre-pandemic year and the pass percentage has increased from pre-pandemic year 2019,” said the official.

In both 2020 and 2021, the CBSE declared Class 10 and Class 12 results based on the Supreme Court-approved tabulation policy as the exams could not be held in view of the pandemic.

CBSE conducted exams in two terms for the 2022 batch.

The board gave weightage in 30:70 to term one and term two exam performance of students while preparing the final results last year.

The board resumed normal single-term annual exams for the 2022-23 batch.

The exams were held between February 15 and March 21.

According to CBSE, 21,65,805 candidates from 24,480 schools appeared for Class 10 board exam this year, and of them 20,16,779 have cleared the exam.

The number of 90% and 95%+ scorers have also decreased both in comparison to the previous year and the pre-pandemic year 2019.

As many as 1,95,799 candidates have scored 90% and above marks in comparison to last year’s figure of 2,36,993.

The number of students securing 90% stood at 44,297 in comparison to 64,908 last year.

Like last year, girls performed better than boys by 1.98%.

While the overall pass percentage of girls who appeared in the exams stood at 94.25%, around 92.27% of boys passed the exams.

The pass percentage of transgender students was recorded at 90%, like last year.

In region-wise performance, Thiruvananthapuram performed the best with an overall pass percentage of 99.91%, followed by Bengaluru (99.18%), Chennai (99.14%), Ajmer (97.27%), and Pune (96.92%). The overall pass percentage of Delhi region stood at 89.4%.

Like previous years, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya performed the best with an overall pass percentage of 99.14% followed by Kendriya Vidyalaya (98%), and private schools (95.27%).

The board continued with the practice of withholding a merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition”.

It said it will issue merit certificates to the 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks.

The board will also not award first, second and third divisions to students.

