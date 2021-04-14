CBSE Class 10 exam cancelled: Big points from PM Modi's high-level meeting

The Centre on Wednesday postponed CBSE board exam Class 11 and cancelled Class 10 examination in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The meeting was attended by Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, education Secretary and other senior officials.

According to CBSE, 21,50,761 students were scheduled to appear in Class 10 board exams, while 14,30,243 students are supposed to take the Class 12 exams.

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi's meeting:

The CBSE class 10 examination, which was earlier scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 14, 2021, has been cancelled. The results of the Class 10 board exam would be prepared "on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the board", the government said in a statement, adding, “Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams.” The board examinations for CBSE class 12, which was also scheduled between May 4 and June 14, has been deferred. The Centre will review the situation on June 1 to decide fresh dates and make an announcement at least 15 days before the start of the examinations. The decision was taken amid spiralling Covid-19 infection cases in the country. India recorded 1,84,372 new infections in the highest single-day rise so far, with 1,027 deaths. The announcement came amid demands of cancellation of CBSE exams in view of the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases in several states. The Prime Minister reiterated that the wellbeing of the students has to be the top priority for the government. He said the Centre would keep in mind the best interests of the students and ensure that their health is taken care of at the same time their academic interests are not harmed. Earlier in the day, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh wrote to Centre seeking postponement of class 10 and 12 board exams. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to cancel the exams saying the examination centres can become super spreaders and alternative methods for assessment need to be explored. Maharashtra School education minister Varsha Gaikwad also requested the CBSE, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations and other boards to reschedule their exam dates due to the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. Several states, including Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, have already postponed their board examinations amid rising Covid-19 cases.