CBSE Class 12 results 2026: How to apply for re-evaluation and verification of marks | Step-by-step guide

In a notification to students, the board announced that the verification and re-evaluation portal is now live and advised candidates to carefully follow the application process.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) opened the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation for Class 12 students on Tuesday morning after multiple delays.

Follow here for live updates on CBSE results re-evaluation

Verification of marks: Step-by-step guide After logging in, students will see different sections on the portal.

Students can raise issues across all subjects in a single attempt. Multiple issues can also be submitted separately and simultaneously.

Step 1: Select the verification of marks section.

Step 2: The subjects for which scanned copies have been obtained will be displayed on the screen.

For example, if you have obtained the scanned copy of English, "English" will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Select the subject.

Step 4: Choose the issue you want to report.

The available options are:

• Missing pages – You will be asked to enter the page numbers that are missing.

• Supplementary copy missing – Enter the number of missing supplementary copies.

• Graph missing / Map missing.

• Blurred scanned answer book – Enter the required page number(s).

• Answer book doesn't belong to me.

• Evaluated wrong set.

Step 5: Once completed, click "Save and Continue to Preview".

Step 6: If any changes are required, or if you wish to add another verification request, select "Make Another Verification Request".

Step 7: Once you are satisfied with the details, click "Proceed to Payment".

Step 8: A confirmation message will appear. After you click "Lock My Request and Pay Now", the request will be frozen and cannot be edited.

Step 9: Complete the payment online.

Step 10: After successful payment, download the application.

Step 11: Students can track the status of their verification request through the portal.

Re-evaluation: Step-by-step guide Step 1: Select the re-evaluation section.

Step 2: Select the subject.

Step 3: Enter the details of the question for which re-evaluation is being requested.

Step 4: Mention the question number.

For example, if the question is 1(a), enter "1(a)".

Step 5: Enter the page number where the question appears in your answer book.

Step 6: Mention the marks obtained for that question or section.

Step 7: In the "Marks Claimed" field, enter the marks you believe should be awarded.

Step 8: Provide the reason for the re-evaluation request. Avoid using general reasons and clearly explain the discrepancy.

Step 9: If required, add more questions for re-evaluation.

Step 10: Repeat the process for all questions for which re-evaluation is being sought.

Step 11: Click "Save and Continue to Preview".

Step 12: Review all details carefully.

Step 13: If another re-evaluation request is required, select the option to add another request.

Step 14: Once all details are verified, freeze the application and proceed. After freezing, no changes can be made. Verify the details and complete the online payment transaction.

Step 15: Once the payment is successful, download the application. Students can track the status of their re-evaluation request through the portal.