Class 12 students who can't take Hindi exam due to Holi to get another chance: CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Thursday that students unable to appear for the board examination on March 15 due to Holi celebrations will be allowed to take a special exam. Students exit the examination center after appearing for the Class 12 English CBSE exam at Cambridge School, Sector 27, in Noida, India, on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

This special examination, conducted after the regular exams, is typically arranged for sports students.



"It has been informed to CBSE that, though the festival of Holi would be celebrated on March 14 in most parts of the country, in few places, either the celebrations would take place on March 15 or celebrations would spill over to March 15," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told PTI.

Bhardwaj said that after the feedback, it has been decided that while examination would be held as per schedule, the students who find it difficult to appear on February 15 may choose to write the paper on a later date.

"It has been decided that such students would be given an opportunity to appear along with those students for whom a special examination is conducted as per the policy of the board for students participating in national or international sports events," he added.



CBSE Class 12 Board exams till April 4



The CBSE's Class 10 and 12 board examinations commenced on February 15. Over 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are appearing in the exams.

CBSE has issued strict guidelines to maintain the integrity of the exams. Regular students must wear school uniforms, while private candidates should opt for light-coloured clothing.

The board has also listed items prohibited inside the exam hall, including mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, smartwatches, cameras, unauthorized study materials, wallets, handbags, goggles, and pouches. Food and drinks are not allowed, except for diabetic students with prior approval.

The Class 10 exams will continue until March 18, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 4. CBSE has provided sufficient gaps between major subjects this year to ease the examination process.