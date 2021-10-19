CBSE exams to begin on Nov 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday announced that the term 1 exams for major subjects for Class 10 students will be conducted between November 30 and December 11; and December 1 and December 22 for Class 12.

The examinations for term 2 will be conducted in March-April, the board said.

Earlier this year, the board announced that the examinations would be conducted in two terms to avoid an unprecedented situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic — theory examinations this year were scrapped after the second wave of Covid-19 took hold.

“Duration of each paper of major subject will be 90 minutes. Reading time will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes. Keeping in view the winter season, exam will start at 11.30am instead of 10.30am,” controller of examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said in the official notice. The examinations will have objective-type questions.

Examinations for minor subjects will start on November 17 for students of Class 10 and November 16 for Class 12, the board announced.

There are nine major subjects for Class 10 and 19 for Class 12. These include core subjects like mathematics, physics, chemistry, English and economics, among others.

“We have issued the datesheets of all major subjects of class 10 and 12. Now, the datesheet for minor subjects will be sent to schools because these exams would be conducted by the schools though the question papers will be provided by CBSE. But all these minor subjects are not offered by all schools therefore we will be sending datesheets to these schools,” Bhardwaj said. There are over 2,100 schools in Delhi that are affiliated with CBSE.

Bhardwaj said that schools will be sanitised before examinations and the board will ensure students do not have to travel for long distances to write their exams.

“I feel a large number of schools would be fixed as self-centres keeping in view the distance and comfort of students. CBSE would be putting efforts in terms of examination centres and observes so that examinations are conducted safely and in a fair manner,” he said.