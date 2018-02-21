CBSE helpline for boards gets 5,600 calls in 21 days, max calls from UP

Memory loss, lack of concentration, not being able to cope are some of the problems that students about to take CBSE board exams are experiencing and seek help for, say counsellors from the board’s tele-helpline.

A total of 5600 calls have been received in a span of 21 days by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) with anxiety levels about board examinations being highest in Uttar Pradesh (UP), followed by Madhya Pradesh.

The same helpline also received most calls from non-CBSE students in Uttar Pradesh who rang up the helpline to deal with anxiety issues related to exams. Recently, UP government was in news when over 5 lakh students skipped the state board exams in a span of two days fearing after the state government increased surveillance to keep a check on cheating.

More calls have been received from class 10 students who are writing the board exam for the first time.

The helpline is taking calls for class 10 and 12 board examinations. The CBSE class 10 board examinations have been made mandatory from this year after a gap of seven years. In 2009, the human resource development (HRD) ministry had said the class 10 exams will be made optional, and this option started in 2010-11. The calls range from students complaining of psychological issues such as memory loss, unable to cope with the stress, peer pressure, pressure from parents to not being able to revise the syllabus. A number of calls were received from students and parents about the choice of career.

“Our counsellors try their best to listen to their problems and look for a solution with them. They try to build a rapport with the students so that they feel comfortable talking to them,” said Rama Sharma, CBSE spokesperson.

She further said the helpline works better as students don’t have to face the counselors in person and are comfortable opening to them over the phone.

“Though the helpline is meant for CBSE students but we do get calls from other boards and we answer their queries too. Most calls were received from UP,” said a CBSE official.

The board had launched a pre-examination psychological counselling service for class 10 and 12 students and their parents from February 1 which will go on till April 13. Under this, students have the option of seeking help through various modes like contacting the CBSE centralised toll free number and putting up their queries on the CBSE website.

The general queries are being answered by the operators; students are being connected to the principals or counsellors in case of exam-related anxiety or stress. The tele-helpline is operational from 8 am to 10 pm. For the first time, the board has assigned four special educators who are also taking calls from specially-abled students and their parents allaying their concerns.



