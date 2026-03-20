New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced a special assessment scheme for Class 10 students in the Middle East after cancelling the remaining board exams due to the prevailing conflict situation in the region. The board will not hold fresh examinations and will instead declare results using formula-based evaluation. CBSE: No new exam in Gulf, results on basis of average score

Marks will be calculated from the papers a student has already taken and applying averages of best-performing subjects where exams were missed.

According to CBSE, examinations conducted between February 17 and February 28 across more than 150 affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were completed as scheduled. These included six major subjects such as Mathematics, English and Science, along with 16 language papers and 22 skill-based subjects.

The board has divided students into five categories based on the number of exams they appeared for including those who took all papers, and those who appeared in four, three or two subjects, as well as private candidates under the compartment category.

“The result of students who have appeared in all exams will be based on their performance in those examinations,” said CBSE examination controller Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj.

CBSE has made it clear that results prepared under this scheme will be treated as final. No additional or special examinations will be conducted outside the second board exam cycle.

The results for students in the Middle East will be declared along with those in other regions.

Students will, however, have the option to improve their scores through the second board examinations scheduled in May. Schools have been asked to submit a tentative list of candidates (LOC) by March 31, while examination fees will be collected after the results are declared. The second exam will follow the same syllabus as the main board exams.

The board said a separate assessment scheme for Class 12 students will be announced later.